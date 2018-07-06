TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Not too hot, but mugginess takes its time exiting. Showers and storms may roam the region, hopefully mostly between commutes.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers and storms possible. Steamy. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Tonight: Departing showers, then partly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing sun. Dry air! Highs: Around 80 to mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm, dry — still amazing. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Hurrah, cold front! It dampens us today, but then by tonight we see lower mugginess levels and cooler temperatures. A stellar weekend is at hand. We may have some of that mythical “dry warmth” for a couple days. A far cry from our recent, remarkable streak of muggy 80+ degree readings. We deserve this break.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Umbrella day. Showers and thunder could occur almost anytime; but late morning to around the evening commute could see the highest chance — and heaviest — of rain activity. Perhaps a quick half-inch or a bit more, if your locale sees a downpour. Although, it does seem likely the “worst” of today’s rain ends up south and east of us. Mugginess remains steamy-high until nearer sunset. Luckily, high temperatures are muted in the low-to-mid 80s most spots. Winds stay moderate, around 5-10 mph, outside of any thunderstorms. They’ll shift from originating out of the southwest in the early morning, to blowing from a northerly direction by sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers taper fairly quickly as we move through the evening, if they have not done so prior. Points north and west of the Beltway could be totally rain-risk free in time for supper. Later evening dampness possible for areas further southeast of town. North-northeast breezes may refreshingly kick up to 10-15 mph and blow in drier, more comfortable air. It might not be a windows-open night, since we don’t get fully refreshing air in the low-to-mid 60s (with super-comfortable dew points around 50 degrees) until right near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Pinch me — it’s really July? Fresh, dry, breathable air! Slowly rising temperatures that aren’t super hot. We may top out around 80 to perhaps mid-80s south of town. A couple of 70s? Northeasterly breezes around 10 mph may be noticeable early in the day but could taper slightly with time. Skies should be bright all day but may not turn mostly sunny until later in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds should calm and skies should stay fully clear. This scenario usually allows for wide-ranging temperatures in our region. Mid-50s are possible outside of the Beltway, with mid-60s probable downtown. Localized fog and/or heavy dew is possible. Confidence: Medium



Heat relief is coming. “The 4th of July Parade in D.C.” (George Jiang 2012 via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Still great and more June-like than July. A half-notch warmer but generally low-to-mid 80s, and the air won’t be as incredibly dry. Still, we have bright, cloud-free sunshine under cobalt blue skies. That’s your cue to really slather on that sunscreen every two hours please. UV likely stays very high from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t burn! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: More clear skies than not, and only the slightest breeze. The entire region may hover in the 60s, with coolest 60-degree temperatures most likely outside the Beltway, well removed from the urban heat island. Tempting to leave those windows open, eh? Confidence: Medium

Very warm but seasonably average temperatures return Monday with mid-80s to around 90. It looks un-muggy if dew points do indeed stay near 60. The air temperature will actually equal how it feels. One last day, anyway. Revel. Skies may stay sunny, so do mindfully wear that sunscreen again. Confidence: Medium

July returns on Tuesday with mugginess and temperatures around 90 to perhaps mid-90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s are possible. A few clouds and even showers — or a rumble of thunder — become more and more possible as the day wears on. Confidence: Medium