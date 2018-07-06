Nationals vs. Marlins

7:05 p.m., Friday, July 6, Nationals Park

A quick thundershower is possible as the game starts, but rain chances decrease with each inning. It could be a dry game. It’s a bit too close to confidently say that.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Low 80s. Thundershower?

Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Partly cloudy, breezier.

Chance of rain: 40 percent.

Chance of delay: 20 percent.

Chance of postponement: 5 percent.

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.