Nationals vs. Marlins
7:05 p.m., Friday, July 6, Nationals Park
A quick thundershower is possible as the game starts, but rain chances decrease with each inning. It could be a dry game. It’s a bit too close to confidently say that.
First pitch: Low 80s. Thundershower?
Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Partly cloudy, breezier.
Chance of rain: 40 percent.
Chance of delay: 20 percent.
Chance of postponement: 5 percent.
