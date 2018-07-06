

Dusk on the Potomac. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

Temperatures didn’t make it into the 90s in most spots around the Washington area today. It was the first step toward a delightful weekend. You may have noticed, however, it is still rather humid. While this will be the case into the early evening, that sticky air will be moving out of here as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: The rain threat is ending, but we’ve still got a little while until refreshing air pours in. It’s working toward us from near the Pennsylvania border and should begin to arrive over the next several hours. Otherwise, skies will trend clearer while humidity heads lower. Lows should range across the 60s, with low 60s in the coolest spots north and west of the District, to the upper 60s downtown.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Our temperatures, even the lows, have been stuck above 80 for days. Oddly enough, plenty of spots may struggle to get to 80 on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny and humidity close to nonexistent. We’ll spend much of the day in the 70s and top out in the upper 70s to low 80s! Some much-deserved amazing weather after what we just went through. Winds will be out of the north and northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s (windows open!), we’re expecting another awesome day to close the weekend out. Temperatures will be up a bit, but skies will remain mostly sunny and humidity mercifully low. Highs should mainly reach for the low and mid-80s.

Stormy beaches: Today’s weather mostly managed to miss our area. That wasn’t the case east and southeast of here, where storms put on a show.

In addition to the stormy skies, flooding has been an issue in the hardest hit areas, such as Ocean City and up north in New Jersey.

