

Sunshine on blossoms on a summer afternoon. (Beau Finley via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: It’s about perfect on its own. But on a Saturday after the heat of recent… A resounding YES!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly clear. Highs: Upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat wave ended yesterday as temperatures fell just shy of 90 degrees, but when it comes to comfort you’ll really feel it today. This is about as good as it gets in July. A rare reprieve from heat and humidity. It’s not just a today thing, either. There’s a whole weekend of wonderful weather ahead!

Today (Saturday): Clouds are few and far between, and perhaps only around early in the morning. The sky is clean and the air is fresh. This is thanks to the cold front that passed yesterday. In its wake, we are left with low humidity and temperatures that are below average for the date. Highs should make the upper 70s and low 80s most spots. Winds are light from the north and northeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures fall rapidly with sunset, thanks to the dry air in place. The suburbs should be seeing readings diving through the 60s as the sun dips below the horizon. In the city, a bit warmer, but still very pleasant. Crank the windows open, as lows reach the mid-50s to mid-60s across the region. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s not much change from today. It’s hard to keep temperatures near 80 in the middle of summer for too long, though. As such, we see readings warm a bit. Mainly low-to-mid 80s. Skies are still quite blue, and humidity is no issue. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds begin to turn back toward the southeast and eventually the south. This allows humidity levels to head upward somewhat. The main impact for now is somewhat warmer overnight lows, ranging across the 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure is anchored and taking more control with time. This mostly means a small increase in heat and humidity each day into the early week. On Monday, we’re talking highs approaching 90 or so and humidity back into the noticeable range. Skies remain mostly sunny. Not bad for coming up on mid-July. Confidence: Medium-High

By Tuesday, it’s feeling solidly like mid-summer once again. Humidity levels are not oppressive, but they are high enough to not find it too pleasing. Add in high temperatures near 90 and into the low 90s. Well… it’s July isn’t it!? Rain odds remain remote at best, with skies likely to continue to favor mostly clear. Confidence: Medium