Today ended up as billed: About as nice as it gets in July around here. We’ve got more splendid weather ahead this evening, overnight and Sunday. If you’re headed out this evening, you might even want to consider the potential of feeling a bit cool as the sun goes down.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Our beautiful day turns into a glorious evening, but you might want a long-sleeved shirt after sunset. Lows eventually dip to the mid-50s in the coolest suburbs while making the low 60s in the city. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 10 mph early, dwindling to light overnight.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a near copy of today. The main difference is slightly warmer temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies, plan on highs reaching the near 80 to mid-80s zone. Winds will still be out of the north and northeast around 10 mph.

Tropics: Beryl has weakened considerably since Friday, and small systems like this tend to see rapid fluctuations in intensity. Now downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, Beryl’s convection has been displaced away from the center much of the day.

One-minute imagery of Beryl spinning away.



Reminder: things that spin are pretty. (https://t.co/BH2kThla2E) pic.twitter.com/00W1hKQRF8 — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 7, 2018

The forecast calls for Beryl to continue to weaken as it moves into and through parts of the Caribbean over the days ahead. There is currently a tropical storm warning in effect for Dominica, with watches up for surrounding islands.

Off the coast of the Carolinas, Tropical Depression 3 continues to spin. It is not expected to impact land as a tropical system, but it may gain a name in the days ahead.

