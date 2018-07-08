

Just a spectacular day on the Mall yesterday. (Tom Kimbis via Twitter)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Not quite as perfect as yesterday, with slightly warmer temperatures. But it’s close. 9.5?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Nice, very nice. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Warmer, still not too humid. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Thank you sir, may I have another? Another day of sunshine, low humidity, and mild temperatures that is. High pressure remains entrenched for the time being, with nothing more than a gentle warming trend today and tomorrow. Tuesday does get hot and more humid, with a shower or storm possible courtesy of a late-day cold front. The only downside to this mostly dry weather? Higher water bills for the gardeners among us.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! That’s certainly our mantra today with a second straight midsummer beauty to enjoy! Some outlying areas may see some patchy fog to start, but with high pressure still overhead, we’re looking at another full day of sun. Temperatures and humidity tick up slightly over yesterday, but it’s hardly noticeable as highs reach the pleasantly warm low-to-mid 80s, with a light wind from the east around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain clear through the overnight hours, other than again maybe some patchy fog in low-lying areas. Humidity levels remain low so enjoy another night with the windows open if you can! Overnight lows fall to near 60 to the mid-60s with very light winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): You just can’t hold back the Mid-Atlantic summer for long, and it returns to work along with the rest of us, but not oppressively so. We’re still under the influence of that high pressure, so skies remain mostly sunny and humidity is only slightly higher. But temperatures are noticeably warmer with highs surging back into the upper 80s to near 90. Which, with dew points still generally in the 50s, isn’t all that bad. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: As winds come more from the south, humidity makes more of a comeback with dew points climbing to near or past 60. Skies should remain mostly clear, but with moisture levels rising, our overnight temperatures don’t fall off as much. Expect those lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A weak cold front heads our way from the northwest on Tuesday, but before it arrives we should see plenty of sun through the morning and much of the afternoon. That sends highs toward the low-to-mid 90s with moderate humidity. We’ll watch for the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon or evening as the front moves through. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Most of us should be partly to mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday, although our southern areas may see a few showers pop up if the front lingers nearby. Highs head for the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity trending a bit lower again. Confidence: Medium