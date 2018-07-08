Nationals vs. Marlins

1:35 p.m., Sunday, July 8, Nationals Park

Couldn’t ask for much better for July baseball. Lots of sun, low humidity, and not too hot. Sunscreen is a must though.

First pitch: Mostly sunny. Low 80s.

9th inning: Mostly sunny. Mid-80s.

Chance of rain: 0 percent

Chance of delay: 0 percent

Chance of postponement: 0 percent

