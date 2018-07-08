

Plenty of sunshine on this summer afternoon. Wolfkann via Flickr

Any complaints about today’s weather? I didn’t think so. Hard to beat the comfortable conditions we’ve been treated to over the weekend, especially after our recent stretch of hot and humid weather. Temperatures will start to rise again on Monday, but this time it won’t be accompanied by sticky dew points.

Through Tonight: Clear and comfortable tonight. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs to the low 60s in urban areas. Winds will be light and variable, eventually becoming calm overnight.

Tomorrow (Monday): The nice weather continues into the start of the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for the duration tomorrow, with some fair weather clouds developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with most locations reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon. Some isolated 90-degree readings are not out of the question either with a light south 5 mph wind. Humidity values will begin to creep up as well, but still within the comfortable level with dew points in the upper 50s. Clear and comfortable again tomorrow night with lows in the mid 60s.

