

Kids cool down in the Canal Basin at Navy Yard, July 7. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: It turns borderline hot by the afternoon, but humidity remains blissfully low.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-88.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-68.

Tomorrow: Hot with increasing humidity. Highs: 88-93.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We begin the week with one more day of blissfully low humidity but more typical July heat and mugginess occupy most of the rest of the week. It won’t be anywhere near as steamy as it was last week, but most days we’ll hit at least the upper 80s with at least moderate humidity. Rain chances are pretty scarce and, with so little rain over the past two weeks, our lawns could surely use some.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): It’s a third straight very enjoyable day to be outside, especially if you can find some shade. Temperatures soaring into the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon do start to feel hot in the sun and there’s little breeze to cool you off. But humidity levels are low (dew points in the 50s) so the air feels rather refreshing if you can find some cover. Confidence: High

Tonight: As the sun lowers, it’s another fantastic evening to be outside with temperatures falling back through the 80s. Overnight, under mostly clear skies, lows settle in the 60s and humidity slowly increases due to very light flow from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Humidity is moderately high and temperatures, for the first time in several days, head into normal to above-normal territory. Lots of sunshine push highs to around 90 or even the low 90s. Winds are light from the west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A weak cold front swinging through could (20 percent chance) set off a passing shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy as lows reach the 60s to near 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Friday should be mostly sunny, rain-free and seasonably warm. Highs each day reach the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70 downtown. Humidity levels aren’t all that bad given the time of year, starting off the period moderate (dew points near 60) but becoming a little more sticky by Friday (dew points in the mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend takes on more of a mid-July feel as highs near 90 and humidity levels rise into the high range (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). The added humidity may offer some juice for widely scattered late-day showers (20 percent chance). Overnight lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High