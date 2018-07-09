

Two bumblebees fly over a lotus flower at Kenilworth Aquatic Park Sunday morning. (Kevin Ambrose)

It’s peak bloom time for lotus flowers in Kenilworth Aquatic Park, and thousands of the pink blooms are opening their large petals over the ponds at the national park. But despite the stunning scenes of big, pink flowers everywhere, it was the bumblebee that caught my eye.

Almost every lotus flower had multiple bumblebees buzzing about as they foraged for pollen and nectar. Occasionally, the bees would clash and appear to battle in the air as they attempted to enter a lotus flower. At other times, the bumblebees would fly together rather peacefully and take turns entering the flower. It was fascinating to watch.

I have included a slow motion video of a bumblebee to show the action of a bee’s wings as it flies, and I have also included various bumblebee close-up photos, including a fight sequence which occurred as two bumblebees attempted to enter a lotus flower at the same time.

The flight of a bumblebee in slow motion at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. The video was slowed down to 25 percent of actual speed. (Kevin Ambrose)

My friend, Dennis Govoni, took me to Kenilworth Aquatic Park early Sunday morning to photograph the flowers and bees. The weather was beautiful, even a bit chilly, and the park was bustling with lots of photographers.

I have never photographed bees until Sunday’s trip, and Dennis advised me that I should hold my camera’s shutter button down and let it shoot rapid fire at the bees. Bumblebees are too quick to easily time individual photos well, but if you shotgun lots of photos, at least one will turn out okay.

I set my ISO to 3200, hoping it would be quick enough to freeze the bees in air without blur, and it seemed to work well. My lens was a 28-300 mm, which was not perfect for bee photography, but it was adequate. And I actually filled up a 128 GB memory card with bee photos.



Honey bees were also active at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Dennis Govoni)

Two years ago, Capital Weather Gang’s Angela Fritz wrote an article on the lotus bloom at Kenilworth Aquatic Park. Here are some facts from Angela’s post, which I found interesting:

Lotus take root at the bottom of ponds and rivers, and their leaves float on the surface of the water. The flower stem can grow as tall as 15 feet, and scientists discovered that a single lotus plant can live for over a thousand years.

Lotus are native to Asia and Australia, but they can be grown anywhere the bottom of a water bed doesn’t freeze in the winter. Although Washington frequently dips below 32 degrees in the winter months, the bottom of ponds and rivers do not get cold enough to freeze.

You have several more weeks to check out the lotus bloom at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. And mark your calendar for July 21-22. Those are the days of the 2018 Lotus and Water Lily Festival. But get there early to find parking!



A wide view of the blooming lotus flowers at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens Sunday morning. (Kevin Ambrose)



Two bumblebees vie for the same lotus flower. (Kevin Ambrose)



The bumblebees fly toward one another. (Kevin Ambrose)



Bumblebees clash over a lotus flower. The entire fight sequence of these two bees can be viewed below. (Kevin Ambrose)



Two bumblebees clash over a lotus flower at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. The entire fight sequence was photographed in less than two seconds.



Photographers filled the trails at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens Sunday morning as they photographed lotus flowers and bees. There are numerous walking trails in the park. (Kevin Ambrose)



A blue dasher dragon fly on a lotus bud at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Dennis Govoni)



A slaty skimmer dragon fly on a lotus bud at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Dennis Govoni)



Three bumblebees fly over a lotus flower. (Kevin Ambrose)



Water lilies fill the ponds of the aquatic park. (Kevin Ambrose)



There is a beautiful and long boardwalk at Kenilworth Aquatic Park. (Kevin Ambrose)



A lotus flower with bumblebees in the early morning sunlight. (Kevin Ambrose)