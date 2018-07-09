

Departing D.C. with quite a view! (Matthew Benson via Flickr)

While today was warmer than what we saw over the weekend, low humidity graced the area for a third straight day. Whenever you’re holding summer at bay in July, it’s a borrowed-time kind of thing, so begin to prepare for humidity to make its way back into the area. The increased humidity is accompanied by some higher heat, as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: It’s another great evening for outdoor activities. A little warmer than it has been, but mighty pleasant either way. You may notice the humidity starting to come back up as we get through sunset, but it’s not too bad. That additional moisture content in the air helps keeps temperatures up compared with recent nights. Lows are mostly in the 60s, or near 70 downtown.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Still nothing to worry much about weather-wise. Skies remain mostly to partly sunny. Temperatures are up a bit from today, with highs mainly in the near-90-to-low-90s zone.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

U.K. heat: It’s July, so it’s supposed to be hot. But extreme heat waves seem to be the norm these days. Britain is in the midst of its longest heat wave in five years, with temperature records falling frequently in recent weeks throughout the region. On Sunday, Britain registered its hottest day of the year to date. Given the extended period of high temperatures, health problems have been increasing. Thankfully, the heat is expected to dwindle in coming days.

