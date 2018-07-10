TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Humidity on the rise, gardens going dry. Heat you despise, just D.C. in July.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, rising humidity. Highs: 90-94

Tonight: Isolated shower possible, partly cloudy. Lows: 66-72

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light breeze. Highs: 86-90

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The bad news is temperatures and humidity climb to uncomfortable levels today but the good news is the rest of the week is seasonable and drier. Of course, that means more crunchy lawns and sad-looking flower gardens. Anyone seeing a drop of rain tonight as a weak cool front moves through should be playing the lottery. If only Tropical Storm Chris would share a little.

Today (Tuesday): Bright blues skies allow the sunshine to heat things up quickly. Highs should peak in the lower 90s for most. Humidity is still not bad but does climb enough to add to the discomfort as breezes will be lacking. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase in the evening with readings still well up in the 80s. A “cool” front slides south across the area around midnight. Rain chances are practically nil as sinking air around Tropical Storm Chris puts a lid on shower potential. Winds are nearly calm. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds pop up throughout the day but sunshine is still dominant. Light north winds help push slightly drier air back into the area and manage to hold most highs in the upper 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures drop off a little faster in the evening, making for more comfortable outdoor activities. Winds calm and lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday/Friday are as seasonable as can be with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the 60s with moderate humidity. Confidence: High

Temperatures and humidity inch back up Saturday/Sunday. A scattering of thundershowers becomes more likely as the weekend progresses but dryness-ending rains are not. On the flip side, that means that a washout of outdoor activities is quite unlikely as well. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium