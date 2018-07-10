

If you were longing for heat to return, today was your day. Highs soared to the mid-90s in the city and close to that in surrounding areas. It is a short-lived stint, although it’s not about to be cool anytime soon.

Through Tonight: We’ve got a warm but fairly pleasant evening ahead, at least once the sun gets a little lower on the horizon. Humidity is on the high side. Some increase in clouds seems likely as a cold front prepares to move through. It should do so largely in a dry fashion, but it’s hard to rule out a shower or two. The front passes near and after midnight, with temperatures falling to a range of upper 60s to mid-70s by dawn.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Behind the weak cold front, temperatures come down a bit, and humidity does as well. This is more of a wind shift than a true cold front, so highs still make the upper 80s to around 90 under mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph.

CaveCast: You’ve probably seen or heard that the Thai cave rescue has been completed, and all boys and their coach were successfully rescued. What you may have missed is that an American weather forecasting company was heavily involved in the international effort.

ICYMI: We are working alongside those handling the #ThailandCaveRescue. @WeatherOps is running a high-resolution #weather model and our 24-7 forecaster team is creating daily forecast planners twice per day for the rescue efforts. #ThinkWeather https://t.co/fTqolKpSHD — WeatherDecTech (@WeatherDecTech) July 10, 2018

Norman, Okla.-based Weather Decision Technologies helped out by running high-resolution forecast models on the area and creating graphics for crews on the scene.

