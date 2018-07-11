

Posing for a close-up at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall. Taken July 8. (Miki Jourdan via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: As the humidity comes back down again, the digit goes back up.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, decreasing humidity. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our dry spell continues, now 13 consecutive days without measurable rain at Reagan National Airport, and only 0.04 inches since June 25. We’ve got at least a few more dry days to come before the chance of an isolated late-day storm or two this weekend. Meanwhile, we’re warm but not terribly humid today and tomorrow, before the mugginess begins to make a comeback.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): After spiking higher last night, our humidity gradually decreases once again today as the cold front that came through overnight pushes farther to our south. We do get quite warm by afternoon with highs topping out near 90 under partly to mostly sunny skies. But it’s relatively comfortable with that lower humidity by afternoon, and a light wind from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: A weak upper-level disturbance could turn skies partly to mostly cloudy during the evening into the overnight. But we should stay dry as lows drop into the 60s with light winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): Higher pressure builds in again, turning our skies partly to mostly sunny and holding the humidity in check. Temperatures should be slightly cooler but still seasonably warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and light winds from the northeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Still not too muggy, at least by DMV summer standards. Skies may turn partly cloudy again, with lows making a return visit to the 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

More of the same Friday, with mostly sunny skies and mid- to upper 80s, although humidity may creep back up into the moderate range. Friday-night lows trend a bit warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Winds turn more from the south this weekend, bringing back the mugginess and introducing the chance of a few afternoon showers or storms, though I wouldn’t alter any outdoor plans quite yet. Saturday and Sunday highs should peak in the low 90s, with Saturday-night lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium