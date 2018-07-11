Today being cooler than Tuesday may have been a bit oversold. It still felt pretty hot to me — July doing its thing. Temperatures were down slightly, with highs near 90 and into the low 90s. Humidity isn’t super awful either. If you’re hoping to shake typical summertime weather, you might need to look elsewhere.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: A mix of clouds and clear continues into the evening, perhaps generally trending clearer over time, with one caveat. A line of isolated to scattered showers could move through during the late evening and into the overnight. If it does, it’s doing so as most are going to sleep or are already there. It’s also quick and generally inconsequential. Humidity levels are stabilizing and may begin to reverse before sunrise. This helps keep temperatures elevated a bit, with lows mostly in the mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow (Thursday): This is a typical July kind of day. Skies are sunniest early as some clouds bubble in the midday warmth. There could be an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs are mostly in the mid- to upper 80s. Downtown could snag a 90. Winds are out of the north and northeast around 5 to 10 mph.



Cruising on a beautiful summer day. (John Sonderman via Flickr

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen is low.

Killer tornado: A tornado in North Dakota that struck just after midnight on Tuesday was responsible for killing an infant. It was the first deadly tornado in the United States since April, after a rare May and June with zero killer tornadoes recorded.

