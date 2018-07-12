

Children cool off at Yards Park in the District on Wednesday. (Victoria Pickering/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Today finally brings some cooling, no fooling. And, if wrong, I may need more schooling.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Mainly clear and calm. Lows: 63-69

Tomorrow: Sunny, humidity still moderate. Highs: 87-91

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Enjoy today as lower humidity and temperatures won’t last. The weekend warms and mugginess increases with it. Our dry soils are starting to have a warming influence on our temperature and that is anything but a positive development. Mostly dry weather dominates until at least late Sunday, turning many gardens brown but giving a green light to outdoor activities.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Stepping out today should be more pleasant, with humidity levels remaining moderate and sunshine that has less burn to it. Clouds pop up at times and a brief stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon (best chance east of town). Highs top out at seasonable levels in the mid- to upper 80s. Winds are barely noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The stars are on full display, with evening readings slipping into the upper 70s. Winds are calm and lows end up mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . . .

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is abundant and humidity is still quite tolerable. Winds are minimal. Highs inch up a bit, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Starry skies dominate with little to no breeze. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday temperatures only creep up a bit — as does the humidity, but not painfully. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies. The lack of breeze makes finding some shade or a pool a worthwhile task. Overnight skies are clear, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Clouds should start to pop up on Sunday, and a few will be capable of a shower by later in the day. There is still enough sun for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and mid-90s downtown are possible. Humidity levels are becoming uncomfortable for most. Overnight lows range from upper 60s suburbs to mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Monday should be partly sunny and muggy with highs mainly in the lower 90s. Showers chances increase especially in the afternoon but are likely to very scattered. Confidence: Medium