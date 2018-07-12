

Leigh Ann Cherry, 10, left, watches as Trinity Hunt, 10, uses a rope to swing into Passage Creek in George Washington National Forest on July 11 in Fort Valley, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Another day of 90 or higher in the city means we are now into heat wave number three of the season. It’s a relatively tame one, at least on a day like today, but a reminder that it doesn’t take much to be hot this time of year. There’s not a whole lot of change on the way for tomorrow, or beyond.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: There’s still a chance of an isolated shower or storm for the next few hours, but don’t bet on much. Otherwise, a mix of clear and clouds, but probably more clear with time than not. Winds are out of the east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Here’s some more weather that is quite typical for July, although it could be much worse. It’s a lot like today in the end. Maybe a little lower humidity, fewer clouds, and temperatures that are rather similar. That means highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 80s, but some spots like downtown could snag 90. Winds are out of the east early, switching the south with time.

Summer stride: It’s toasty and there’s no major sign of change in the immediate future. If we can get through the next few days with 90 or higher in the city, we could end up putting together a fairly lengthy run. Of course, odds seem good we’ll find an 89 somewhere . . .

