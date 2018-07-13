

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Tolerable heat! Celebrate a bit. Little to no mugginess accompanies our average (89, hottest of year) July temperatures. Almost a treat.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More sun than clouds. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, dying breeze. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Breezier with time. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, shower possible. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Heat but without the extreme mugginess? Today and tomorrow, we’ll take what we can still get! It’s tolerable, relatively average July sweating conditions, I guess. Those humid-feeling dew points get the mugginess back in force by Sunday as we enter an oppressive, sweltering start to our week. Needed rain chances may reemerge later this weekend and into next week — fingers crossed.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Friday): Typical July heat with mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Dew points may dip below 60 degrees, keeping our heat index around the same reading as the air temperature! Not too many clouds to speak of, but a few. Winds are very light out of the east and northeast during the morning, nearing 10 mph out of the southeast as the afternoon wears on. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly starry. Breezes out of the south overnight slowly diminish from near 10 mph to near calm. Low temperatures by just before dawn may bottom out in the mid-60s outside of the Beltway, to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine really dominates, and this helps slightly edge the temperatures higher — but not startlingly — into the upper 80s to low 90s. We may luck out with relatively steady, comfortable dew points hovering near or just below the “humid” 60- to 65-degree range. As is a pattern recently, morning breezes are nearly calm but winds get energized near 10 mph (from the south) by the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds slowly increase. We may see late-night showers or even thunderstorms. Mainly we are seeing an increase in our mugginess, which slowly happens through the night. We may only get down into the low to mid-70s, oof. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Any early morning sprinkle or shower should end quickly, but we may have periodic clouds (and even another shower or isolated storm?) as the day continues. It’s another July-like day, as you might expect given the time of year. Highs are around 90 or a bit warmer. Odds of a storm may rise late or into evening, but it seems to want to focus north of here. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Muggy! 70s to near 80 might be as “cool” as we get overnight. Clouds may hang around. There’s a slight chance that showers and storms may roam, especially during the first half of the night. We’ll see. Confidence: Medium

Steamy heat continues on Monday with heat index values perhaps again nearing 100 degrees. Tropical dew points really amplify the temperatures around 90 to perhaps mid-90s. Sunshine keeps it bright for more of the day than not, but it’s possible we see some afternoon clouds and passing thundershowers. Confidence: Medium

It’s very steamy with some storms possible on Tuesday. Temperatures may go down a couple of degrees into a range around 88 to 93 degrees. The dew point answers with: an increase! So, despite clouds, we may feel the familiar heat index value around 100 degrees. Muggyyyy. Although it is mid-July. Showers and rumbles of thunder become more and more possible as the day wears on. A cold front may try to approach with an idea to break our heat wave. Maybe. Confidence: Low-Medium