Temperatures largely reached the mid-to-upper 80s today, which is right about normal for this time of year. We’ve still been fortunate to be lacking the normal humidity for mid-July. That remains the case through Saturday or so. For the most part, it’s a very workable weekend ahead — with a few caveats.

Through tonight: We’ll lose any daytime bubbly clouds as the sun sets, leaving us mainly clear overnight. It should be a good one for stargazing, after a beaut of an evening. Lows settle into the 60s in most spots, which might be 70-ish downtown.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This one is a lot like Friday. Standard July, more or less. One thing that is not standard is the humidity remaining somewhat low. Highs rise to around 90 under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: We’re back into soupier air as we end the weekend. This also comes along with an increase in clouds and the chance for showers or storms, especially in the afternoon. Right now, it doesn’t look like anything major, but we’ll have plenty of heat and humidity around, so let’s watch it. Highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

