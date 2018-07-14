

At the Lincoln Memorial on the Mall, the statue of the 16th president is bathed in early-morning light. (Angela Pan/ Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: I’ll be spending at least part of the day near a pool, and part at a wedding. Dry and toasty works for me.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

View the weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

As we sit near the middle of the hottest time of year per our local climate norms, it should probably be expected that some 90s are in our future. It’s been the case in recent days, and it will be so in the days ahead. We’ve got a little more of the low-humidity heat on the way, then it’s pure summer for a few days as moisture levels rise and storm risks return.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): This one’s a lot like yesterday. That means mostly to partly sunny skies are the rule, and so are temperatures rising to around 90. We might end up a degree or two warmer than yesterday in most spots, but humidity will still be thankfully low. Winds are out of the south and about 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s another beautiful evening, once the sun gets low on the horizon and its heat isn’t too great. We should see partly to mostly clear skies persist, with one caveat: There is some chance of showers or storms late at night, but for now it seems this stays north. Winds continue to blow out of the south as lows reach the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll probably see more in the way of cloudiness to close the weekend. At least some periodic showers, focused on the afternoon, seem likely as well. For now, they seem unlikely to be intense, but the rainfall could be enough to hold temperatures back a bit. Humidity returns as well. Highs are in the mid-80s to around 90. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers or a couple of storms persists into the evening, but the risk should die off as we head into the night. With humidity levels back up, temperatures are held in the upper 60s to mid-70s for lows. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

There’s not a whole lot of change heading into the workweek. On Monday, we should see fewer clouds than on Sunday. This helps temperatures rise back to around 90 or above in most spots. Some showers or storms are possible by late in the day, with the best chances perhaps staying west of Washington. Confidence: Medium

It’s a similar story for Tuesday. Clouds are more numerous, and highs may be slightly subdued — only about 90 or so. For now, it appears that we’ll probably see increased rain odds in the afternoon again, and seemingly at a more widespread level than Monday. This could mess with MLB All-Star Game festivities, as CWG’s Angela Fritz noted to yesterday. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that this is the typical hit-or-miss and quick-hitting kind of stuff. Do stay tuned. Confidence: Medium