How gorgeous have the past few evenings been? I can get used to July dew points in the 50s. Of course, tonight will be our last “comfortable” evening. High pressure will move offshore by Sunday morning, and the heat and humidity pump will be switched back on.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: We are set up for another pristine evening as temperatures slide through the 80s in the hours before sunset and dew points remaining at very comfortable levels. Clear and comfortable overnight with some clouds developing late. Low temperatures will range from the mid-60s outside the Beltway to right around 70 downtown. Winds from the south will gradually die off once the sun sets and remain light (5 mph) overnight.

Tomorrow (Sunday): True summer conditions will return Sunday, despite the fact that I don’t recall anyone requesting more steam heat. Southwest flows will be in place by the morning, which means humidity levels will be on the increase throughout the day. High temperatures may end up a few degrees lower than Saturday (88 to 92) thanks to some patchy cloud cover. But it will be quite sticky as dew points jump into the low 70s by early afternoon, with little to no wind to bring relief. Clouds will become more numerous by Sunday evening, with mostly cloudy skies in place overnight. Staying warm and humid with lows in the low 70s.

Rainless in D.C.: It sure has been a dry start to July. So dry, in fact, that Greg Carbin came up with this interesting tidbit today.

First 2 weeks of July at DCA with no measurable precipitation appears to be a first based on xmACIS2 and NWS data back to 1900. Previous driest was 1-14 July 1974 with 0.04" measured. Average is around 1.85". #FlashDrought #DCwx — Greg Carbin (@GCarbin) July 14, 2018

And just because Mother Nature must hate us, the first rain we see in more than two weeks will probably fall on Tuesday evening, right as Washington hosts its first Major League Baseball All-Star Game since 1969.



Next week’s forecast temperatures and rain totals for Washington. The black circle highlights the best chance for rain — between 2 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

