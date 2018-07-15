

Fending off the sun yesterday at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. (Tim Brown via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Nothing unusual about today’s weather, but relative to yesterday, the return of humidity is most unwelcome.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, PM t’shower? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Tonight: Chance of evening shower. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Late-day t’storm possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Just add water. That’s about all we do to today’s weather as we close out the weekend. Today’s higher humidity means more clouds and the chance of a shower or storm. Monday and Tuesday may bring a better chance of showers and storms, and while we do need some rain, it would be nice if Mother Nature could spare the All-Star festivities. We shall see.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Temperatures stay nearly the same today, but noticeably higher humidity today (dew points well into the 60s compared to the 50s yesterday) makes highs near 90 to the low 90s feel rather muggy. And with a weak disturbance coming through, partly cloudy skies could produce an isolated shower or storm during the mid-afternoon into evening. Winds are light and from the south-southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies continue partly cloudy with that risk of an isolated shower or storm through early evening. Otherwise we’re rather stale and steamy, as lows only fall to the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly to mostly sunny skies through the morning and midday get the heat cranking, with afternoon highs reaching the low-to-mid 90s. Add in high humidity (dew points in the low 70s), and it may feel like triple digits, with only a light wind from the south. All that heat and moisture might be enough fuel for a few showers and storms during the late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers or storms remain possible into the evening. These are likely of the hit-or-miss variety, so while we can’t rule out some rain during the Home Run Derby, it’s also not a sure bet. We’re left with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and stifling temperatures, only dropping to near 80 downtown and the mid-to-upper 70s in the burbs with little wind. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front approaches the region Tuesday, but ahead of it, we’re still in hot and humid territory. Early sun should help push afternoon highs back into the low-to-mid 90s before a decent chance of scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon into evening. This doesn’t mean it will definitely rain on the All-Star Game, but it could. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer. Any showers and storms should diminish overnight with lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Drier weather moves in for Wednesday and the second half of the week. Highs still reach the upper 80s to near 90–it is mid-July after all–but the humidity drops to more comfortable levels, and the baking sun is somewhat offset by a steady breeze from the north-northwest. Make your outdoor lunch plans now. Confidence: Medium