In case you forgot what it looks like, the above loop is a radar image, showing where scattered rain showers have developed this afternoon. Yes, that’s right, rain showers. It’s been so long since we have heard those two words, it might be a bit of a shock to the system. Don’t expect a drenching from these storm cells though. There isn’t much environmental support behind the showers, and they should become less numerous by sunset. But let this afternoon serve as official notice: Traditional summer conditions are back, so expect lots of heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorm chances over the next few days.

Through Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers possible through sunset. Some of the storm cells may produce brief downpours and even contain a rumble or two of thunder. Precipitation chances fall off rapidly after sunset. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid overnight. Low temperatures will remain range from the low to mid 70s. Dew point values will remain high, making it muggy overnight. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Louts forest at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, D.C. Tim Brown via Flickr

Tomorrow (Monday): The heat and humidity continue to build on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more overall sunshine on Monday pushing daytime temperatures into the low to mid 90s. Continued southwest flow keeps the humidity locked in as dew points in the low 70s combined with temperatures in the 90s will create a heat index of more than 100 at times. With a generally more unstable environment, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely again tomorrow afternoon. Warm and muggy tomorrow night with lows in the mid 70s.

British Open Weather Irregularities: On Thursday, the British Open, the oldest of the four major golf championships, will begin in Carnoustie Golf Links along Scotland’s northeast coast. The Open is no stranger to adverse weather affecting the tournament’s outcome. But this year’s weather anomaly is unique.

Just hit one 427 on 18 @TheOpen .. Guys would be hitting it in the burn in front of green 450+.. Carnoustie is baked out but greens are pure.. Never seen an Open this firm.. Will be an awesome week if it stays like this.. pic.twitter.com/AUXyPGF4iu — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) July 14, 2018

The above tweet was issued by Brandt Snedeker, a PGA golfer who happened to hit his drive 427 yards on the 18th hole during a practice round at Carnoustie Golf Links. For those of you that don’t play golf, a drive over 400 yards is quite an astonishing feat, even for the pros.



Total number of 400+ yard drives per year on the PGA tour. Via PGA.

So why is Snedeker, whose average drive distance is 291 yards, hitting the ball more than 400 yards? Because it’s been such a dry summer in the Scotland. The Carnoustie course is baked out, with brown grass in the fairways making the surface more similar to a concrete road rather than a golf course. Meticulous watering has kept the putting surfaces green, but the rest of the course is just one large burnt patch of landscape.



Percentage of average rainfall in the UK during June of 2018. The entire island has experienced a very hot and dry summer so far.

The excessively dry golf course should make for an interesting tournament. Especially if guys (like Padraig Harrington) can drive the ball to the edge of the green with 450+ yard moon shots.

Just played 18 at Carnoustie. Breeze down off the left. Hit it in the burn again. This time it was the one at the green,457 yards away. The fairways are a tad fast. #TheOpen #carnoustie #EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/Why6rzYPph — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 14, 2018

