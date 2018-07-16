

Sunflower sunset on Friday. (John Ernst via Flickr)

3/10: A meh Monday. It’s a sweatfest and we may have to dodge some storms, too.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, possible afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 92-97.

Tonight: Muggy. Lows: 74-79.

Tomorrow: Afternoon to early evening storms likely. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The week begins with a hot, muggy air mass that gets kicked out of town by a cold front plowing through the region Tuesday. Showers and storms are likely each of the next two afternoons, especially Tuesday, before dry, less humid weather sets up through late this week. By the weekend, it turns sticky again with showers and storms re-entering the forecast.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): The hottest day of the week. Temperature are going to take a ride toward the mid-90s and, with the high humidity, feel like over 100 degrees. Much like Sunday, some afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely to pop up, but any area’s chance of measurable rainfall is only about 30 percent. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms should wane toward sunset, with partly cloudy and very muggy conditions overnight. Lows range from only near 80 downtown to the 70s elsewhere. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Temperatures quickly shoot up to near 90 through midday but then showers and thunderstorms become likely. Heavy rainfall is possible with these storms and even the possibility of some localized flooding. Fingers crossed, we may be able to get the bulk of the rain out of here in time for the All-Star Game. We’ll try to refine this forecast in forthcoming updates. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We think most of showers and storms should have exited by sunset, leaving behind partial clearing and lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Friday is a really nice stretch with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The drop in humidity is particularly welcome, and most noticeable on Wednesday and Thursday. The overnight periods are mostly clear with lows mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Increased humidity for the weekend and we’ll have the possibility of showers and storms both days. The exact timing of rainfall and how widespread it will be are still up in the air. Temperatures should be nearly normal with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Confidence: Medium