Back into the sauna today. The high temperature in Washington hit 97, matching the hottest day of the year. Add in the high humidity, which made it feel as hot as 103, and you better be parked by a pool if you want to hang outdoors too long. All of this heat and humidity are fueling some storms and lightning strikes, so head inside if thunder roars.

There is some relief around the corner, in the form of a cold front passing through tomorrow.

Through tonight: Numerous showers and storms late this afternoon and into the early evening should dissipate toward sunset. But, before they do, some heavy downpours and lightning are possible. Overnight, skies are partly to mostly clear as lows range across the sultry 70s. Downtown could snag a low of 80 or so. Winds are out of the south, around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We will have more in the way of clouds to deal with, and some showers or storms seem likely. It’s sort of like Sunday, with more clouds than sun. Most storms should be sub-severe, but there is an isolated risk of some wind damage if any get particularly feisty. Some could briefly drop heavy rain as well, but it has been so dry that it may take extra rain to cause issues. This should help keep temperatures down compared with today — something like near 90 or so in most spots.

