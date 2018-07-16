

Preparations being made for the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday. (John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

It has hardly rained in Washington for three weeks, and, just when it is host to MLB’s 89th All-Star Game, a round of showers and storms is likely to break the drought. The good news is that forecast models suggest the best chance of rain is before the game, but some gusty storms could interfere with pregame festivities.

As The Washington Post’s Dave Sheinen reported, rain has seldom disrupted all-star games in recent decades, except the last time Washington played host, in 1969:

The last time baseball’s All-Star Game was played in Washington, in 1969, torrential rains caused a postponement, with the game eventually played at a soggy and humid RFK Stadium the following afternoon. Since then, Major League Baseball has enjoyed a near-perfect record of avoiding weather-related issues, save for a 68-minute rain delay in 1990 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, keeping alive its record of having never had its midseason showcase canceled because of weather.

A repeat of 1969’s situation is unlikely, but meteorologists will be busily tracking storms on Tuesday in the hours before the game.

Below you’ll find a detailed forecast for Monday night’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Home Run Derby

When: Monday, 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)

Where: Nationals Park

Temperatures: 80s

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Muggy is the best word to describe Monday night’s conditions. Temperatures will fall only gradually from around 87 to around 83 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, it feels as if it’s around 90 degrees.

Fans should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Although a stray shower or thundershower is possible through the early evening, most rain activity should fade before sunset, leaving only a very slight chance of some lingering raindrops.

As WUSA9 meteorologist Howard Bernstein explains in the video below, the warm and humid air should help balls travel great distances.

MLB All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. (gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

Where: Nationals Park

Temperatures: Low 80s to upper 70s

Chance of rain: Pregame: 50 percent; after first pitch: 20 percent

Chance of rain delay: 20 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent

A cold front marching through the Washington region probably sets off scattered showers and storms in the Washington region Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. A few of these storms could produce some very heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds.

Most computer models indicate that the most likely time for showers and storms is between about 2 and 7 p.m. But we cannot totally rule out that a little rain lingers beyond that time.

Simulated radar from high-resolution NAM model on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are a hint cooler than Monday night thanks to the passage of the front and the possibility of some rain-cooled air. But it’s still quite muggy as the noticeably drier air won’t spill into the region until Wednesday.