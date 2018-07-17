

A bee flies into an open lotus flower at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Garden. (J.R. Cook)

6/10: Heat starts to crack, needed rains come back, and by tonight, the humidity gets the sack

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Muggy, hot, afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 87-92.

Tonight: Clearing and turning cooler late. Lows: 64-70.

Tomorrow: Sunny, low humidity. Highs: 84-88.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat and humidity is disrupted by showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into early evening. Humidity plummets tomorrow behind the cold front and stays low through the end of the week. A disturbance arrives this weekend with an uptick of humidity and rain chances (we need it!), but temperatures don’t rise beyond the 80s.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy as temperatures climb through the 80s during the morning hours. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s by early afternoon before showers and thunderstorms scatter around the area. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and maybe a heavy downpour. Rain totals range from just a trace up to a half-inch with some spots getting some locally heavier jackpots. Winds blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph with higher gusts around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms should end from west to east early in the evening (should be between 6 and 7 p.m. or earlier around Nationals Park for the All-Star Game) with cloudy skies clearing late overnight as lows dip toward the middle 60s to around 70 in the city. The evening lingers on the muggy side, but humidity should drop off sharply toward midnight and overnight. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A pleasant morning should greet us with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity and temperatures slowly lifting up through the 70s to reach their highs in the afternoon in the middle to maybe upper 80s as sunny skies continue. Light winds blow from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, cooler and more comfortable as lows range through the 60s, but some locations in the outer suburbs could reach the upper 50s(!). Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is our nicest day of the week with sunny skies, highs only in the middle 80s (below normal for July), and humidity the lowest of the week. Thursday night should be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Confidence: High

Friday still features relatively low humidity for July standards, but slightly more than Thursday as skies continue to be mostly sunny and highs only manage the middle to upper 80s. Friday night turns partly cloudy, with a trend toward more typical moderate humidity levels and lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend brings a new disturbance that triggers daily mainly afternoon to evening thunderstorms with moderate humidity levels under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Saturday has the better chance to stay mostly on the drier side as rain chances seem somewhat higher for Sunday. Highs are in the mid- to upper 80s, but lows are in the muggier 70s Saturday night with scattered showers/storms and clouds. Confidence: Low-Medium