

Stranded cars on George Washington Parkway, July 17. (Arlington Fire)

Part of George Washington Parkway closed, Metro station flooded as rain sweeps through Washington region

There had been no measurable rain at Reagan National Airport, Washington’s official weather site, in 19 days, including none in the first 16 days of July, a record. Then, in 42 minutes, the heavens unloaded 2.63 inches as intense thunderstorms barreled through the region.

“I’ve been here 40 years,” said airport observer Nicholas Parrell. “I’ve never had that.”

In all, 2.79 inches fell in just over an hour, setting a record for July 17 and besting the 2.05 inches from 1945. It was the airport’s biggest single-day rainfall in almost a year (since July 28, 2017) and the second-most for a July day since 1975.

“That certainly is a very heavy amount for a short period of time,” said Chris Strong, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Va., in an email.

In the afternoon, 0.95 inches of rain fell in just nine minutes and 1.22 inches fell in 15 minutes. Such rainfall intensities are expected only once every 10 to 50 years on average.



Weather observations, including rainfall, at Reagan National Airport on July 17 between 3 and 5 p.m.

As torrential as the rainfall was, it did not quite equal the intensity of what happened in Ellicott City during the first of its two big floods in 2016 and 2017. “Ellicott City’s 2016 flood had 3.2 inches in 30 minutes measured at the government center rain gauge there,” Strong said.

The exceptional rainfall today resulted from an extremely moist atmosphere. An indicator of atmospheric moisture, known as total precipitable water, was at near-record levels.

A number of locations in the immediate metro area posted rainfall amounts of 1½ to 2½ inches in under an hour, including sensors in Alexandria, Arlington, the District and Cheverly, Md.

A quick scan of the highest rain totals this afternoon clearly shows why D.C., Arlington and Alexandria are under a Flood Warning. Totals of 1.5" - 2"+ over the past 2 hours! pic.twitter.com/t9vKayJYwP — Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) July 17, 2018

The torrent was too much for some roadways and Metro stations to handle, as shown in the images from Twitter below.

#Breaking: 20 plus vehicles with water up to their doors on GW Pkwy at Reagan Airport. Avoid GW PKWY!!! pic.twitter.com/61BaHuyroQ — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 17, 2018

Video of nearby Four Mile Run right now (compared to a non rainy day) @capitalweather @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/4AjjnbOSXq — AFAC (@AFACfeeds) July 17, 2018