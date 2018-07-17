

National vs. American League

8 p.m., Today, July 17, Nationals Park

Showers and storms should clear the area by 7 p.m., or even sooner, but clouds and moderate humidity linger into game time.

First pitch: 84, cloudy, moderate humidity

9th inning: 80, partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 30 percent

Chance of delay: 20 percent

Chance of postponement: 20 percent

