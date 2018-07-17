National vs. American League
8 p.m., Today, July 17, Nationals Park
Showers and storms should clear the area by 7 p.m., or even sooner, but clouds and moderate humidity linger into game time.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: 84, cloudy, moderate humidity
9th inning: 80, partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 30 percent
Chance of delay: 20 percent
Chance of postponement: 20 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.