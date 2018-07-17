Depending on where you were, today’s storms packed varying levels of a punch. Although the most incredible deluges were somewhat isolated, D.C. officially recorded 2.79 inches of rain, which is a record for the date, surpassing 2.05 inches in 1945 on this day. It’s also more than has fallen since June 9 through this morning. Additionally, we snagged another 90-degree day before rain and storms took over this afternoon. Given the widespread coverage of today’s storms, it seems we may end up with a fairly passable MLB All-Star Game in the end. And the good weather times are just getting started.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: The first round of storms was pretty substantial, and the air mass has taken a hit. This in mind, the air mass is still somewhat juiced, and a cold front is on the way. Fingers remain crossed it doesn’t mess with the All-Star Game, but another round of isolated showers and storms is still possible from about 8 to 11 p.m. After the front passes, we’ll really see humidity come down as we get into the overnight and early morning. Lows end up in the mid-60s to low 70s on a north and northwest wind.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The summertime good life is back. Skies return to their sunny ways, and humidity continues to fall. It is still mid-July, so highs should strive for the mid-and-upper 80s, but it could certainly be much worse! Winds are out of the northwest at around 10 mph.



Seen through a wet car window, a woman carries an umbrella in the rain along 12th Street NW on July 17 in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen is low.

Stormy northeast: Today’s weather around here was no joke. It ended our record dry streak, with a bunch of storms in our local area. For the most part, this stuff locally was sub-severe. There was also big activity to the northeast. New York City was hit particularly hard, with reports of wind damage fairly common and, perhaps, a waterspout or two.

A waterspout spotted on the New York Harbor as the storm engulfs Lower Manhattan #NYC pic.twitter.com/OuDWxIUBPB — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) July 17, 2018

