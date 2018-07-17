

Temperature difference from normal over Scandinavia Tuesday as simulated by European model. (WeatherBell.com)

An intense heat dome has swelled over Scandinavia, pushing temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal and spurring some of the region’s hottest weather ever recorded. Even as far north as the Arctic Circle, the mercury has come close to 90 degrees.

Normally, temperatures in Scandinavia during July warm to the comfortable 60s and 70s. This week, they have soared into the mid-80s to lower 90s.

Since Monday, several locations have approached or surpassed their highest temperatures observed any day or month of the year. They include:

In central Norway,

Trondheim Airport hit 90.3 degrees (32.4 degrees Celsius) Monday, an all-time record

Snasa hit 88.9 degrees (31.6 degrees Celsius) Monday, an all-time record

Namsos hit 90.3 degrees (32.4 degrees Celsius) Monday, just 0.4 degrees below its all-time record from 2014

In southern Finland,

Turku hit 91.9 degrees (33.3 degrees Celsius) Tuesday, which was the highest temperature since 1914 when it reached 96.6 degrees (35.9 degrees Celsius)

Helsinki witnessed one of its hottest two-day periods on record Sunday and Monday.

And in southern Sweden, Uppsala hit 93.9 degrees (34.4 degrees Celsius) Monday, which was its highest temperature since 1975.

French meteorologist Etienne Kapikian, who compiled many of these hot weather extremes, tweeted that Tuesday’s heat was particularly widespread throughout Finland, where temperatures were at least 86 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) across much of the country, from south to north.

To the west, Sweden’s national weather agency issued a rare heat warning for temperatures forecast to reach at least 86 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) five days straight in its central region, according to the Local. This same news organization reported the high temperatures have probably intensified a “historic wildfire outbreak” afflicting the country.

The heat dome responsible for the sweltering temperatures is predicted to very slowly drift eastward over the next several days.



European model simulation of heat dome or high pressure ridge over Scandinavia on Tuesday. (WeatherBell.com)

“The heat is here to stay for a while,” said Joonas Koskela, a meteorologist with the Finnish news organization Yle.

Scandinavia is the latest region of the Northern Hemisphere to deal with exceptionally hot weather this summer. As we have previously reported, new all-time heat records have been set on every continent, including: