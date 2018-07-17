

Lightning streaks across the sky at sunset on the High Plains. (Beth Allan)

For chasers who spend long hours on the road searching for the perfect storm, sometimes all it takes is a single shot — like this — to make it all worth it.

The High Plains are a special place especially this time of year when thunderstorms, occurring almost daily, fill the skies with turbulent clouds and streaks of lightning. Late-June and early July is when thunderstorms are most prolific across this region. The High Plains are high in elevation — not necessarily latitude.

Storm chasers, like Beth Allan, seek out these storms with the hopes of capturing the last vestiges of Mother Nature’s fury before widespread severe weather dies down and summer sets in for good.

This photo is special in two ways.

One, the perfect capture of the single lightning bolt allows us to admire the anatomy of a lightning strike. The return stroke shines the brightest, representing the connection between the cloud and ground. Meanwhile, you can also see the step leaders branching out from the main stroke, seeking out, unsuccessfully, that same connection to the ground that the return stroke was able to make.

And two, it captures the essence of the High Plains. Mostly rural, dotted with wind mills over flat farmland, the sky meets the horizon out there where one can see storms for dozens of miles allowing for storm chasers and weather enthusiasts to take photos like this from safe distances.

Ask any storm chaser, and most would rather chase a High Plains supercell rather than a messy, high-precipitation supercell in a more populated area, even if it has a higher potential for producing a tornado.

I’m sure most of those same storm chasers would agree that photos like this? This is why we chase.

Weather is awesome. Tag your photos #cwgpicoftheweek to be considered for future posts.

Thank you to photographer Beth Allan for sharing her photo with us this week! You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram or check out her beautiful landscape photography here.