

A serene scene along the Hawlings River in Brookeville, Md., taken July 14. (John Brighenti via Flickr

8/10: A nice break from the dog days with sunny, seasonable warmth and lower humidity.

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

After yesterday afternoon’s deluge in and around D.C., the cold front has cleared out the humidity, setting the stage for a comfortable few days with highs in the 80s. Temperatures remain in the 80s this weekend, but with higher humidity and a decent chance of scattered showers and storms.

Today (Wednesday): We’re looking at a less humid and more comfortable day, with dewpoints dropping into the upper 50s compared with yesterday’s low-to-mid 70s. Temperatures rise through the 70s this morning on their way to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies and a pleasant breeze from the north-northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear and it’s a not-so-muggy evening and overnight, with lows near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure settles in directly overhead, keeping our skies mostly sunny and the humidity in check (dewpoints in the 50s). Highs head for the mid-to-upper 80s again with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: We should hang on to mostly clear skies with continued low humidity, as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

High pressure stays in control Friday, which should be partly to mostly sunny and just a touch more humid, as highs again reach mid-to-upper 80s. Friday night lows trend a bit muggier, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

For the weekend, upper-level low pressure brings more clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity is higher as well, with highs somewhere around the mid-80s. Confidence: Low-Medium