

A midsummer evening on the bank of the Potomac. (Phil via Flickr

Starting today, average temperatures are on their way down in the District.

It’s a slow dip at first. We’re only off 0.1 degree on the average from our peak of 80.1 over the past three days. We only lose another half a degree by the end of the month. These are milestones nonetheless, especially for those always waiting for the next snow.

Our hottest temperature of summer so far is 98, on Monday. Washington has witnessed 21 days at or above 90 degrees this year through yesterday (yesterday included). That’s a handful of days above an average just shy of 18 year-to-date.

Back in 2013, I found that our typical hottest temperature of the year these days is 99, with a warmest low of 79. This year we’ve seen a peak afternoon temperature of 98 as noted above, and a low of 80 on several occasions.



The highest temperature by year in Washington in 2018 has reached 98 so far. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

Given what we know about our average temperature and where we stand now, it’s only natural to wonder whether our hottest days are already behind us.

While we are heading down in averages, we don’t need to look back too far to find an instance of hotter temperatures after the peak of summer than during or prior.

Just last year, the hottest we’d seen at this point was 97. On July 20, we reached 98. In 2016 at this point, Washington was in a similar position with a high temperature of 98. Then August came alone, and we saw three 100-plus days in a row, including a 101 on the 13th.

So what are the historical odds that the worst is over in both average and actual temperature?

It’s actually almost a coin flip whether we’ve seen our hottest temperature based on recent history. During the past 30 summers ending last year, the hottest temperature occurred on July 17 or prior in 14 years. In 13, the hottest came on July 18 or later. In three, a tie.

The entire record back to the 1870s is similar — 47.6 percent of the time we have seen our hottest by now, 42.8 percent it is still to come. The rest were ties.



Average daily temperature in D.C. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

Looking ahead, our best weather modeling guidance suggests that there are no major heat waves on the near or far horizon. Outside a week or two, this modeling is often a bit of a guessing game. August can be a scorcher, too, at least early in the month.

I checked in with Capital Weather Gang’s Matt Rogers, an expert long-range forecaster. His July outlook called for a switch to cooler about mid-month, and this forecast seems on track.

“I think the 98 degrees could be our peak,” Rogers told me in an email. “We had a few weeks of dry weather, which may have helped Monday’s number. That won’t be the case going forward.”

What Rogers is alluding to here is the likelihood of increased rain odds going forward. When it rains a lot in the summer, temperatures tend to be cooler. Plus the added moisture at ground level makes it harder to warm up as quickly. The Climate Prediction Center is also highlighting the elevated chance for cooler and wetter ahead.

The last week of July is shaping up to be one of extremes. An amplified ridge/trough pattern is favored to bring above-normal temperatures to the West, below-normal temperatures from the Plains through Ohio Valley, and above-normal precipitation out east. https://t.co/ShcAG0RWYb pic.twitter.com/38tadwjFKj — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) July 18, 2018

Rogers said, “I worry that the Bermuda Ridge [associated with hot weather in our region] could sneak onto the East Coast sometimes — perhaps in August, too,” but he added that it “seems like we’re finally getting that ‘shift’ with the main heat ridge dominating the West instead.”

So while our historical odds that we’ve seen our hottest day aren’t much different from a coin flip, there seems to be a somewhat greater than normal chance the most intense day of the summer has already happened.