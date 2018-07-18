

The MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park. (Jim Havard via Flickr

Highs were mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s today, which is about normal for the date. Humidity is back to the low side, which makes it all feel at least a bit nicer. It’s more or less the same story into Thursday, which is certainly welcome news this time of year.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Temperatures fall into and through the 70s as we get past sunset. Skies remain mostly clear during the evening and through the night. Lows should range across the 60s, or from the low 60s in the coolest spots to closer to 70 in the warmest nooks of downtown. Winds are light out of the north.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another day to play the game of cloud hunt. Good luck! You’ll need it, as there won’t be many out there. Humidity remains low to nonexistent. Highs are pretty similar to today’s, mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. If I had to guess, it will be about a degree or so cooler than today in most spots. Winds will be from the northeast and east around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Tree, grass and weed pollen is low.

All-Star forecast: Mike Trout hit a home run in last night’s game. But for weather fans, Trout’s biggest accomplishment of the evening might have been delivering the weather report. Trout is a well-known weather geek. A fan of CWG, as well!

