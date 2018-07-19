

European model forecast highs for the next five days. (weathermodels.com modified by CWG)

An extreme heat wave is hitting Texas and surrounding states. Much of that region has been near and past 100 for days, and will rise there and beyond in the days ahead. Heading toward its peak, this is the most significant heat wave in Texas since 2011, and some all-time record highs could even be in jeopardy before it finishes.

A large swath of the south-central part of the country is under either a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning Thursday. Over 8 million residents of Texas are included in the excessive heat warning that currently runs through Friday. It is the first heat warning that includes the Dallas-Fort Worth area since August of 2011. There have already been five days in a row of 100 or greater in that city, with at least that many more to come.

This is all thanks to a sprawling high-pressure system currently anchored over the western half of the country. Over coming days, this high pressure should shift east toward the Four Corners and the Southern Plains. This will allow already hot temperatures to turn more extreme.



Forecast map for the middle of this weekend as high pressure is anchored over parts of Texas. (PivotalWeather.com)

Eric Berger of the Houston-area Space City Weather blog says “it will be as bad or worse than expected.” In Texas, a state that’s used to crazy heat, this is never a good thing.

As the forecast for the next five days from the high-performing European model (up top) shows, almost the entire state of Texas as well as surrounding areas are expecting to top 100 on the regular through the weekend or into early next week.

Houston and other coastal zones may catch something of a break, at least before the weekend. Berger writes, “Houston, with its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, won’t bake quite as much as northern Texas.”



(National Weather Service)

In this case, the term bake may be an understatement, in parts of north Texas in particular.

Lest you think the European model — with it’s smattering of 110s — is completely bonkers, the National Weather Service (NWS) office that covers the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area highlights similar ideas (below from this morning’s technical forecast discussion):

Temperatures will climb to near or above record values this afternoon with highs of 105-110 degrees likely within the warned area. Both DFW and Waco’s record highs (107 and 106, respectively) will be attainable.

Looking to the future, the NWS notes:

Strong upper level high pressure will continue to dominate North and Central Texas through early next week. This will result in record breaking temperatures in many locations and essentially no chance for measurable rainfall. Afternoon high temperatures Friday and Saturday should be the hottest we have seen this season with most locations heating up between 104 and 110.

Even before reaching full maturity, this scorching heat has already caused record energy demand across Texas. Additional demand and consumption records seem likely to be tested and bested again in the days ahead as the heat wave peaks.

Fortunately, the electric grid seems to be holding up thus far. According to the Houston Chronicle, “Texas has not suffered blackouts or brownouts, which happen when there’s not enough power on the grid to meet demand.”



Drought comparison between this year and 2011. (Drought Monitor, modified by CWG)

While this may be the most significant heat wave to impact the region since 2011, that year will be hard to top during this run. It was among the hottest summers on record for many folks in the region. It was also in the midst of widespread exceptional drought. Although this year also features significant drought, and dryness associated is likely aiding the intensity, it is a good bit less intense this go.

As one example, Dallas-Fort Worth recorded an incredible 40 days in a row of 100-degrees or higher that year, ending August 10. So far, they’ve piled up five and should head for at least 10. Beyond that, temperatures are expected to fall to around 100 for a lengthy period of time. Even if it remains at or above, it’ll be a while until longevity records are threatened.



Temperature forecast for Waco, Texas from this morning’s GEFS model run. (weathermodels.com)

It is however certainly possible that all-time values could be closed in on or even breached in a few places in the days ahead.

A 110 reading would be a top-10 value in Dallas, something that has not been done since August 2, 2011. 113 is the all-time record there, and even that is not totally out of the realm of possibility. It’s a similar story in Waco, where it hit 108 yesterday. That’s roughly a top 30 hottest day and the hottest since 2011. The all-time record there is 112.

And as eyes focus on Texas, keep in mind that others are dealing with wild heat as well. NWS Norman, Okla. is talking about dangerous heat, the worst there since 2012. In Louisiana, its heat indexes to around 110. Same story in Arkansas, where heat index values could approach 115 in spots.

There is some hope on the horizon by next week, at least for places north of Texas, where a cool down is anticipated. The Lone Star state may remain hot through the month, which is rather typical of July. We’ll hope it’s a more palatable heat.