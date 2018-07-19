

Sunset on July 18. (By The Bay Photos via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: To call it perfect, I am reticent, but it is pretty close to … superb.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs: 84 to 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows: 62 to 68.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, moderate humidity. Highs: 85 to 89.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A three-day stretch of low humidity? Pinch me, I must be dreaming. All good things come to an end when we are talking about D.C. summer weather, and this weekend will prove it. Humidity levels surge upward as tropical air returns in earnest and showers are likely. This muggy pattern is likely to be with us through much of next week, offering frequent rain chances.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Thursday): Stepping out today is literally a breath of fresh air, with remarkably low humidity and barely a breeze. A few clouds pop up in the bright blue skies, but rain chances are nil. With our high sun angle, temperatures peak in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Starry skies and calm conditions grace the evening as temperatures quickly slip into the 70s. Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Low humidity starts off the day and only very slowly creeps up. Clouds become more plentiful by afternoon, but sunshine is still dominant. Seasonable highs in the mid- to upper 80s can be expected with only the lightest of breezes. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds gradually increase through the night as more humid air starts to push into the area on southeast winds. There is only a very slight chance of showers as dawn approaches. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees much less sun as clouds gather ahead of a small subtropical storm that is expected to push up the coast. Scattered showers are increasingly likely through the day. More substantial rains may wreak havoc on those planning a trip to the Delmarva beaches. The showers should hold highs down to the low 80s, but with high humidity it will still be uncomfortable. Scattered showers remain possible through the night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

With the coastal low out of the way on Sunday, an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west takes over with the chance for periodic showers and thunderstorms through the day and into the night. Rain amounts could average half an inch to an inch by the end of the weekend but may vary quite a bit from place to place. Highs are in the low to mid-80s, and lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday remains cloudy and humid with increasing showers/thunderstorms by afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium