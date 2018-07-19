

Beautiful summertime weather at the Wharf in D.C. (Clif Burns via Flickr

You might have thought it couldn’t get much better in July after yesterday. Then today came along. Conditions have remained rather similar, meaning low humidity and pleasant warmth. But temperatures were down slightly more today, which only added to the comfort with each degree.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: It’s another beautiful evening, with few — if any — clouds floating by. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s in most spots by sunset, on their way to lows in the 60s in most spots. Maybe 70 downtown. Winds are out of the south, around 5 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): That south wind has gone to work a bit by sunrise, so you may begin to feel the humidity again. It’s nothing too bad, just a reminder that it’s still summer. With increased humidity comes increased moisture at other levels. That means more in the way of cloudiness. Perhaps a small chance of a late-day shower or rumble. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. Winds are out of the south, around 5 to 10 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate, as is weed pollen. Tree and grass pollen are low.

It’s just rain: There’s nothing quite like rain in Los Angeles. Especially when it pops up out of nowhere during the summer dry season. Jonathan Erdman of Weather.com breaks down the freak storm, as well as the amusing reaction from residents.

Easterly Wave steering a cluster of thunderstorms around Palm Springs towards the coast. Expect this MCS to dissipate some as it reaches Orange County and southern L.A. County this morning. Possible thunder to the coast. #LArain #Cawx pic.twitter.com/z4wK6T7r3i — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 18, 2018

People in this city watch the rain like they're at the zoo and a giraffe is giving birth. #LArain — Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) July 18, 2018

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.