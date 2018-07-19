

Rainfall forecast from the GFS model this morning. It runs from now through Monday afternoon, with much of the rain in the northeast coast from a storm system this weekend.

It could be a tough weekend for beachgoers along the East Coast. A bizarre storm system with potentially subtropical characteristics looks to trek up the East Coast, bringing with it the potential of heavy rain, windy conditions, and perhaps some localized flooding from the eastern Carolinas to coastal New England.

An area of low pressure will develop near the coast of Georgia and South Carolina on Friday afternoon. It then skirts the coast as it heads northward through Friday evening, dancing just offshore and throwing curtains of moderate precipitation back at the coast. The cousin of the fall-season nor’easter, thus unusual July “sou’easter” could tap into a tropical firehose of moisture, dousing some spots with up to four inches of rain.

By Saturday morning breezy onshore winds and steady rainfall overspread southeastern Virginia and head north through the Delmarva Peninsula.



A coastal storm on the East Coast this weekend. (PivotalWeather.com)

While D.C. and Baltimore could see a few showers Saturday, the brunt of this summertime low pressure seems likely to hit areas to their east and north (these cities are more likely to see meaningful rainfall Sunday and next week from a different weather system). The coast of the Northeast probably takes the worst from this storm. Portions of Delaware and New Jersey could see onshore winds of 15 to 30 mph as rain works in from south to north Saturday afternoon. Temperatures could remain in the chilly-for-summer upper 60s to around 70, making it feel a bit raw for the season.

There is still some uncertainty in the track and if the storm jogs slightly farther offshore, rainfall amounts would decrease substantially.

Heading through Sunday the storm system then runs inland as the “backing up” Bermuda High shunts it toward the New York City region.

Long Island, western Connecticut, and portions of the Connecticut River Valley in Massachusetts along the east slopes of the Berkshires should find themselves on the tropical side of the system. This is where hefty downpours and a few thunderstorms could drop a widespread 2 to 3 inches. If storms train — or track over the same area repeatedly — it’s not out of the question some places get up to five inches.



Forecast map from the Weather Prediction Center showing a storm system near New York City on Sunday morning. (NWS)

The Big Apple itself may dodge the worst of the precipitation, but New Yorkers could still pick up around two inches. What falls will likely do so in a compact eight-hour window. This means some of the heavier downpours could spark urban and small-stream flooding.

Up in Boston and Providence, it’s a tougher call. If Sunday’s axis of heaviest precipitation tracks just a bit farther east than currently forecast, amounts could tick upward in a hurry. At this point, it seems like more than an inch is a safe bet in these locations. Perhaps with the exception of Cape Cod, which juts out too far east to tap into any meaningful rainfall.

As the system departs the northeast Sunday night, the rain may temporarily end, but the muggy conditions aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.