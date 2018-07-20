

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: ENJOY THE NOW. Considering: a) comfortable warmth for DC; and, b) we may not have a day like this again for the foreseeable future.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s

Tonight: Isolated shower before dawn? Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances. Highs: Mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday: Cloudy with downpours possible. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

You’ll soon yearn for today’s dry conditions and bright skies. We’re staring down the prospect of growing mugginess accompanying chances of showers, thunderstorms and downpours for the foreseeable future. So please enjoy the now. Near-average warmth today but without the average mugginess for July.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Friday): We could stay a couple of degrees cooler than Thursday thanks to some periodic clouds later, but mid-to-upper 80s still feel plenty warm. Southeasterly breezes around 10 mph should build during the afternoon and help keep us refreshed. Dew points should dip back below that palpable 60-degree mark for the afternoon, keeping our heat index in step with our air temperature. Not bad, and not sure when we’ll have another decent summer day like this. Cash it in! Just a small chance of a passing shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds fluctuate a bit. Perhaps clearing later in the evening, only to increase again right near dawn. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. That humid feeling returns a bit, as dew points creep up into the mid-60s. East-southeasterly breezes between 5-10 mph help keep temperatures buoyed in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds dominate for the most part, as a coastal storm system grazes our region. (Sorry to beachgoers, especially.) While periodic showers are most likely midday into the afternoon hours — giving a small window for morning errands perhaps — dampness is possible almost anytime. We’ll feel more mugginess but at least the temperatures are held down a bit? Mid-70s to near 80 seems probable, assuming 10-15 mph northeasterly breezes do keep us completely socked in with clouds and wetness. Low 80s are possible if we see more sunshine than currently expected. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: While scattered showers remain possible through the night, their coverage and intensity should wane a good deal, especially into the early morning hours. Slight but steady breezes out of a generally northward direction should cool us off a bit — into the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: As our Saturday coastal low fades from memory, the atmosphere quickly fills in more raininess with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west. Somewhat similar timing as Saturday, periodic showers and thunderstorms are possible almost anytime during the day — but especially midday through early evening. Downpours could be notable during the mid-afternoon hours but keep an eye on timing with us. Very muggy, but not hot, high temperatures could stall in the upper 70s to low 80s with clouds and rain in store. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Mugginess ramps up another half-notch overnight. Periodic showers and even some thundershowers move through in at least a couple of bands, as it appears now. Nothing too, too heavy but that could change, so please stay tuned. Also drive carefully, in case roadways flood while dark — when it’s hardest to see. Low temperatures may hover in the low-to-mid 70s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium

Very cloudy, periodically damp, and oppressive mugginess may be our story through Monday and Tuesday. Luckily temperatures should top out only in the low-to-mid 80s both days, but the air likely is close and steamy. Some downpours cannot be ruled out, but we’ll have to wait until we get closer to perhaps get a fix on timing of rain bands that might move through. An inch of rain (or more) is possible these two days. It keeps coming. Confidence: Medium