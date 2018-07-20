Rows and rows of sunflowers fill the fields at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area, in Poolesville, Md., a 30-minute drive from Washington.

The fields, accessible by a short trail, are a seemingly endless mass of bright, yellow flowers peeking up from tall, green stalks reaching toward the summer sun.



Quinn Mitchell, 11, walks through a field of blossoming sunflowers at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville, Md. on July 6, 2018. The flowers are planted annually, but lack of rain is showing in many of the flowers withering petals. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The flowers are planted to attract mourning doves, which will feed on the seeds after the fields are mowed later in the summer. This year’s sunflowers were planted by hand May 3, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Sunflowers also provide food for other songbirds and mammals.

The fields are open to the public, but picking the sunflowers is prohibited. They are now starting to droop a bit after peaking earlier this month.