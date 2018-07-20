Nationals vs. Braves

7:05 p.m., Friday, July 20, Nationals Park

Warm but comfortable thanks to a breeze and low-enough mugginess. Enjoy it while we have it!

First pitch: Mid-80s. Partly cloudy, southeast breeze.

Ninth inning: Near 80. A bit muggier and less breezy.

Chance of rain: 10 percent.

Chance of delay: 5 percent.

Chance of postponement: 2 percent.

