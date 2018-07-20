Moisture levels are slowly rising, but today was still very decent overall. Highs were mainly in the mid-80s, and humidity was quite tolerable. The puffy clouds that built in the sunshine helped shade us a bit, as well. We’ve got a pleasant evening on the way. After that, it could be a while.

Tomorrow is the first in many days with rain risks. We could start off with a bang, but there are still many questions about where the heaviest falls. Those questions may not be answered until the storm gets underway.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: It’s a very pleasant evening. The pleasant is fleeting, so do try to enjoy! Temperatures are dipping into and through the 70s around sunset. They’ll settle into the mid-60s to low 70s for lows. Skies may trend clearer for a while before clouds thicken up overnight. A few showers could break out by the sunrise period.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Waves of showers or steadier rain seem likely. Although some showers are possible as soon as sunrise, any steadier and more widespread activity should try to hold off until later morning or into the midday. The heaviest stuff is likely to come through in the midday and afternoon before it tapers off during the evening. Given the continued shifts in the heaviest rain swatch on weather modeling, it’s hard to pinpoint who gets the most rain. Someone could see a couple inches, which could lead to some localized flooding. Highs are in the low-to-mid 70s or so. Winds are out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: The first storm system is moving away by Sunday, but there is a big upper-level low-pressure system to our west that helps keep the moisture coming. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are likely to develop after some morning and midday sunshine graces the area. Any of this activity could be heavy, and flooding concerns may be on the rise. Highs should head to within a few degrees of 80.



A runner makes his way down the Mall at sunset Thursday. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

