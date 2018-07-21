Nationals vs. Braves

7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 21, Nationals Park

Rain tends to taper and move northeast in the period the game is getting underway. But this could be after an all-day dousing, and it’s cutting it close in the best case. Any delay in rain speed and there’s not much chance.

First pitch: Rain trying to taper. Near 70.

9th inning: Rain risk ending for the night. Upper 60s.

Chance of rain: 75 percent

Chance of delay: 60 percent

Chance of postponement: 50 percent

