Nationals vs. Braves
7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 21, Nationals Park
Rain tends to taper and move northeast in the period the game is getting underway. But this could be after an all-day dousing, and it’s cutting it close in the best case. Any delay in rain speed and there’s not much chance.
First pitch: Rain trying to taper. Near 70.
9th inning: Rain risk ending for the night. Upper 60s.
Chance of rain: 75 percent
Chance of delay: 60 percent
Chance of postponement: 50 percent
