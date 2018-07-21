*Flash Flood Watch for entire area through late tonight*

Saturday never really had a chance to be anything but a washout. A center of low pressure currently situated over eastern North Carolina has kept our region steadfastly entrenched in moderate to heavy rainfall since the morning hours. Add that in with the cool temperatures and a gusty north wind, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a “stay inside” kind of Saturday. Steady precipitation will abate late tonight, but the battle against a prolonged stretch of gloomy and wet weather has just begun.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Periods of moderate rain continue through the evening hours. Short-term guidance suggests that as the center of low pressure moves up the Chesapeake Bay over the next several hours, the heaviest axis of rainfall will begin to focus east of the District, from Anne Arundel County in Maryland to the Eastern Shore. Another 2 to 4-plus inches of rain in these locations is a strong bet.

In the District and surrounding suburbs, moderate precipitation will likely continue for several more hours, not completely shutting off until after midnight. In these locations, I am expecting another 1 to 2-plus inches of rain to fall before its all said and done. Rainfall rates should remain low enough to mitigate the possibility of widespread flash flooding.

It should be overcast and cool overnight, with low temperatures settling in the mid 60s. Some scattered showers may develop late, but most of us will be rain-free after about 2 a.m. Gusty winds (15-20 mph) will continue for the majority of the overnight period, gradually switching from the north/northeast to a westerly wind. Areas of fog are likely to develop around daybreak.



Two women venture out in the rain in front the Capital Building. Via Twitter

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The low pressure that supplied all of Saturday’s rain will be well beyond our area by Sunday morning, having taken a wide left hook and tracking inland toward central Pennsylvania. Nevertheless, we will still spend the majority of Sunday under overcast skies with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Both temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise, with high temps in the low 80s and dew points rising into the low 70s. Showers and some thunderstorms are likely, especially by Sunday afternoon and evening. Shower chances continue overnight Sunday as we stay overcast, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Rain totals so far: Lots of big rainfall totals so far today, numbers that will surely increase over the next several hours.



Saturday rainfall totals around the region as of 4:30pm. Via Wunderground.

And if you prefer, here is a more formal but less pretty list of Saturday rainfall totals from the National Weather Service. With final daily totals expected to end up in the 2 inch to 4-plus inch range, Saturday will easily be the most widespread one-day rainfall the region has seen in a month.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.