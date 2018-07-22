TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: After an early lull, the threat of moderate-to-heavy showers returns by afternoon, probably disrupting some of our Sunday outdoor plans.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing chance of showers, some could be heavy. Highs: 78-82.

Tonight: Overcast and muggy, heavy evening showers possible. Lows: 69-73.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and storms. Highs: 81-85.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We probably won’t see a repeat of yesterday’s epic rainfall. But we’re still in for a wet ride, as moisture-laden air off the ocean combines with a stalled front to deliver waves of showers and embedded thunder today through midweek. With the exact location and timing of the heaviest rain difficult to predict, all of us should be on guard over the next several days for the continued risk of flooding.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Sunday): It’s a bit foggy to start, with maybe an isolated shower through mid-morning. Shower chances increase late morning with showers likely during the afternoon, as winds from the southeast pull in increasingly moist and unstable air off the Atlantic. We shouldn’t see the solid shield of rain we saw yesterday, but rather a few separate waves of showers, each with the potential to deliver pockets of heavy rain and more flooding. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Highs top out near 80 under mostly cloudy skies, with increasing humidity as dew points rise into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered heavy showers and a bit of thunder remain possible through the evening, perhaps becoming lighter and more isolated overnight. The air grows even more uncomfortably humid as dew points approach the mid-70s. Thick cloud cover prevents temperatures from falling much, with most of us leveling off in the low 70s. Winds continue from the southeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The same general pattern is expected, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers possible throughout the day. The afternoon brings the best chance of heavier showers and storms, as slightly stronger winds from the southeast (around 10-15 mph) continue to pump in the moist and unstable air off the Atlantic. Flash flooding remains a concern wherever any heavier bands of rain happen to set up. Temperatures trend a touch warmer, as highs hit the low-to-mid-80s with very high humidity. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Occasional showers continue likely during the evening and possibly overnight, with the potential for a few briefly intense downpours. Cloud cover keeps temperatures up once again, with lows only dropping to the low-to-mid-70s. Winds stubbornly remain from the southeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium



A soggy Saturday on Capitol Hill. (Fritz Myer via Flickr

A LOOK AHEAD

A front anchored across the lower Mid-Atlantic means more of the same Tuesday through Wednesday, with occasional showers and storms likely. Odds are we’ll see the diurnal trend continue, with lighter showers during the morning, and heavier rain during the afternoon into evening, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how things will play out. Highs remain in the low-to-mid 80s with unrelenting humidity. Confidence: Low-Medium