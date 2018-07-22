Nationals vs. Braves

1:35 p.m., Sunday, July 22, Nationals Park

It’s not a sure-fire rainout like yesterday. But we do have an increasing chance of showers as we get into the afternoon, and some could be heavy. It’s also possible the showers are more of the hit-or-miss variety, so you’ll want to stay with us on social media as we approach game time.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Scattered showers possible. Upper 70s.

9th inning: Heavy shower possible, a rumble of thunder? Around 80.

Chance of rain: 80 percent

Chance of delay: 50 percent

Chance of postponement: 30 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.