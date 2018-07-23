* Flash flood watch through Tuesday night *

Okay, I think I’ve had enough of this pattern. Too bad it’s still going strong. Today hasn’t been super wet locally, but a batch of rain is headed in for the commute, and it’s possible we’ll see more develop into the evening and perhaps overnight. Then it’s more of the same Tuesday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Showers and storms remain scattered this evening. It’s possible we’ll see coverage increase a bit as well. At least isolated flooding is a risk with any of these heavier bursts. Very isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. It won’t rain all the time, or even most of the time in many places – silver linings. We should ultimately see something of a lull by late night and toward sunrise. Temperatures don’t go far in this sultry environment, with lows mainly in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It gets really tricky to predict timing in these events outside a few hours, but we do know that more showers and storms are likely. Where they hit hardest and when? Check back in the morning or so. For now, it seems the area has a bit better chance of steadier rain than today, and any of this activity could cause flooding. Highs are similar to today, perhaps a touch cooler if rain is consistent. A range of upper 70s to mid-80s should do it — cooler if there’s more rain, warmer if there’s less.



People are seen on a boat passing under the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge on July 15 in Fort Washington, Md. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Pollen update: Today’s pollen report was attacked by mold. Or rained out. (Probably the latter, but you never know.)

Cap cloud! Over the weekend, this incredible sight — a monster pileus cloud over a huge storm — was seen in Alabama.

The Weather Channel explains.

