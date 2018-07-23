Imagine getting a tornado warning alert on your phone. Now imagine looking out your back window less than a minute later and seeing the tornado forming over your house.

That’s exactly what happened to one brave Indiana man Friday afternoon. Gregory Linker lives just south of Corydon, a town of roughly 3,000 people, about 15 miles west of Louisville. With a four-decade career in emergency management, Linker has dealt with tornadoes before, but never right above his head.

He was keeping tabs on a severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon when the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Harrison County.

“I asked my wife to put on one of the local stations who were covering it, and then headed outside to take a look,” Linker told the Capital Weather Gang.

That’s when he started filming. Less than a minute later, the tornado was on the ground.

“At first I was thinking to myself, there’s an updraft with some rotation here, it might turn into something,” he said. “Then barely 45 seconds later, there it was.”

Linker’s video shows how the funnel materialized directly overhead, the characteristic hissing sound audible as air is rapidly drawn into the building funnel. Then, as the vortex condenses air converging inward, a wispy tendril builds down to the ground.

What happens next is remarkable, and may offer insight into the rarely seen up-close behavior of tornadoes. Just 200 feet away, an incredibly narrow funnel dances in a neighbor’s yard before crossing the street. The circulation on the ground is barely five feet wide at this point, yet winds within the suction vortex probably topped 80 mph, with powerful rising motion.

The storm then departed the Southwind Estates subdivision, at which point Linker quickly ran inside to alert people in its path. He says the funnel then lifted, before touching down again at Lake Road and Indiana State Road 337. From there, it stayed on the road and skirted New Middletown, Ind., briefly widening to 250 yards.

The National Weather Service confirmed the twister was an EF-1 with winds up to 105 mph.

By early Monday morning, Linker’s video had been shared more than 22,000 times. Linker is excited others are as fascinated by the video as he was.

“It’s news. It’s amazing,” he said. “Let’s get it out there!”