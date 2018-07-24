* Flash flood watch through late tonight *

5:55 a.m.: TORNADO Warning for east central Fairfax County until 6:15 a.m.

A radar-indicated tornado (no confirmation) is pushing through east-central Fairfax County from around north Springfield through the Bailey’s Crossroads, Lake Barcroft and Seven Corners area and toward Falls Church. Take cover in the lowest level of your residence in an interior room away from windows. Do not commute in this until warning expires at 6:15 a.m.

Tornado Warning continues for Lake Barcroft VA, Jefferson VA until 6:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ze14MD0nvH — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 24, 2018

From 5 a.m.

1/10: Super soggy saturation situation is no exaggeration.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers and storms, heavy at times. Highs: 79-84.

Tonight: More showers and storms. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms, heavy at times. Highs: 77-82.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We are literally and figuratively stuck in the mud right now with thunderstorms continuing today and tomorrow. Sunshine will find ways to sneak in at times, but flash flooding remains a risk (stay safe). Rain backs off Thursday and Friday with temperatures edging slightly hotter. The weekend brings mixed sky conditions, warm/humid weather and scattered daily showers and storms.

Today (Tuesday): More of the same. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy at times with risks for flash flooding. Location and timing of heaviest rains continue to vary and it is difficult to pinpoint — watch radar for updates. Highs are in the upper 70s to middle 80s with moderate to high humidity, but breezes from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times offset the mugginess. Rainfall varies widely, from a quarter-inch to a full inch along with locally heavier potentials. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and some thunderstorms possible. Some activity could produce locally heavy downpours with rain totals widely varied again from one-tenth to three-quarters of an inch and locally even heavier. Lows range from the lower to mid-70s with moderate to high humidity and light breezes from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with occasionally heavy downpours. Rain totals again range broadly, from a quarter-inch to an inch to even more locally. Flash flooding concerns continue. Highs in the middle to upper 70s or low 80s with moderate to high humidity and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms mostly early during evening hours, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as lows drift down into the lower to mid-70s again. Rains range anywhere from a trace to a half-inch, locally heavier. Confidence: Medium-High



(Photo by David Murr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are less wet overall with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs edge into the middle to upper 80s along with moderate to high humidity. Look for some scattered showers or thunderstorms around the area each afternoon and evening along with chances at times Thursday and Friday night when lows reach the upper 60s in the outer suburbs to middle 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium

This weekend features the approach of another frontal system that should trigger even more showers and some thunderstorms each afternoon and evening, especially on Sunday when the front nears the area. We should manage a mix of partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s along with moderate to high humidity levels again. Lows range in the upper 60s to low to mid-70s again Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers/storms. The front is forecast to stall out to deliver even more rains early next week, keeping this month in the running for wettest July on record. Confidence: Low-Medium